India attacks Pakistan’s agenda, draws a line of sovereignty and integrity at United Nations

India stressed that the United Nations has already made it clear that the principle of self-determination is a means to liberation from colonialism and not a basis for promoting separatism or undermining the territorial integrity of any member state.

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India attacks Pakistan's agenda, draws a line of sovereignty and integrity at United Nations (File)

India strongly objected to Pakistan’s tactics at the United Nations, which attempt to exploit the principle of self-determination for political gains. India clarified that the right to self-determination cannot be weaponized against a nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India’s First Secretary at the UN, Bhavika Mangalanandan, stated on November 19 that attempts to redefine and selectively apply the Charter’s fundamental principles to suit narrow political agendas in forums like the United Nations are unacceptable. She stressed that the UN has already made clear that the principle of self-determination is a means to liberation from colonialism, not a basis for promoting separatism or undermining the territorial integrity of any member state.

Although he did not name Pakistan, it was clear that he was referring to it, as it frequently raises the Kashmir issue, despite having nothing to do with the topic under discussion, and presents it as a matter of the ‘right to self-determination.’ Mangalanandan said, “We would like to reiterate that in countries that have now achieved independence, the right to self-determination can best be ensured through the regular exercise of democratic options.”

India has always believed that despite Pakistan’s repeated calls for a plebiscite, the people of Kashmir have already made their choice to remain with India by participating in democratic elections in India and electing their leaders. Mangalanandan was speaking before the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly (which deals with social and humanitarian affairs). The Committee was considering a resolution introduced by Pakistan on the subject of “Universal implementation of the right of peoples to self-determination.”

The resolution, supported by 62 countries, was passed unanimously. To maximize support, the resolution did not mention any specific country or region. Furthermore, in a departure from Islamabad’s usual practice, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Haider Shah, did not raise the Kashmir issue during his speech.