New Delhi: Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India is expected to see one million jobs in four-five years and several new opportunities in various industry sectors. Goyal, who was addressing a press conference after India and Australia sealed a landmark trade deal, said various professions including Yoga instructors and chefs in the country will see new opportunities in the upcoming years.Also Read - CM Yogi Adityanath Directs All Selection Boards to Provide 10,000 Govt Jobs in 100 Days

“We expect one million jobs creation in India in next four-five years. A number of new opportunities will open for Indian chefs and Yoga instructors,” Piyush Goyal said.

India and Australia on Saturday signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was inked by Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

This is truly a watershed moment for India-Australia relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Morrison added that the pact will further deepen Australia’s close ties with India.

India, Australia ink trade deal – Key Points