Chaos erupts at India-Bangladesh border due to…, BSF beefs up security in Assam

The debate between the two countries over infiltration and border security has intensified. Indian security forces have been put on high alert in light of the current situation along the border.

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Chaos erupts at the India-Bangladesh border due to..., BSF beefs up security in Assam (AI image)

Tensions erupted at the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Sribhumi district, sparking a confrontation between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over an alleged pushback attempt. The BGB reportedly pointed guns at the Indian side. Dozens of Bangladeshis crossed the border with weapons, repeatedly threatening the BSF in the Bilabari border area, where tensions have been building. According to various media reports, the confrontation began when an attempt was made to push a group of Bangladeshi nationals towards the Bangladeshi side of the border in the New Pallathal area.

Weapons waved by Bangladesh

The BGB reportedly objected to this move and prevented the group from entering Bangladeshi territory. As news of the incident spread, villagers from villages near the border gathered in support of the BGB, armed with knives, sticks, and bamboo poles. They brandished weapons and threatened the BSF on the Indian side of the border.

BGB came out with loudspeakers

According to reports, soldiers at the BGB’s Pallathal border outpost repeatedly warned the BSF via loudspeaker, urging them to refrain from attempting any alleged illegal pushback and to move away from the border. The BGB also warned that if the situation escalated and people were not removed, they might have to open fire.

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Infiltration attempt from Bangladesh

According to sources, the incident occurred at the Bilabari border in Assam’s Sribhumi district, where Indian security personnel allegedly tried to push a group of Bangladeshi nationals into Bangladesh towards the New Pallathol area. The BGB protested the move and refused to allow the group to enter its territory. The situation escalated when BGB personnel protested strongly and repeatedly warned the BSF via loudspeaker against carrying out any alleged forced infiltration operations.

As news of the incident spread, people from Bangladeshi border villages, armed with sticks, sickles, and bamboo poles, gathered at the border’s zero line in support of the BGB, further escalating tensions in the area. Security personnel from both sides remained stationed along the border during the several-hour standoff. There were no reports of firing or casualties. The situation at the Bilabari border remains tense. There was no immediate official statement from the BSF or BGB on the incident.

No official statement

Security sources said BSF troops exercised restraint and maintained coordination to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. Later, reinforcements from both sides were sent to the area to control the situation. The local administration and Assam Police units were also alerted, although no official statement has yet been issued regarding the incident or the number of people involved in the repatriation operation.