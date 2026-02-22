Big boost to India-Bangladesh relations, Agartala-Dhaka direct bus trial runs held, service likely to resume from...

Home

New Delhi: Days after Tarique Rahman took oath as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, trial runs of the Agartala–Dhaka direct bus service were undertaken. Reports suggest that the bus services between the two countries are likely to begin soon after being suspended for more than a year amid a halt in visa services and strained bilateral relations. On Friday morning, a luxury bus arrived in Agartala from Dhaka through the Akhaura Integrated Check Post and returned to Dhaka from the Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) depot in Agartala on Saturday morning, completing the cross-border trial run.

Officials said the development followed directives from the new Bangladeshi administration and added that, if preparations proceed as planned, the Agartala–Dhaka bus service could resume shortly. According to the reports, with the domestic situation stabilising after the formation of the new government in Bangladesh, authorities have moved to revive the route, which links Tripura to Kolkata via Dhaka and facilitates travel between India’s northeastern region and eastern states.

Here are some of the key details:

It is important to note that the service was halted in August 2024 following strained bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh

The fare for the roughly 500-km journey from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka has been fixed at ₹2,800.

The cross-border bus service between the two cities was launched in 2003.

It was briefly interrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic and later resumed in June 2022.

An official said, “Tourist visa services from Bangladesh to Agartala will also be initiated soon, making travel more convenient for tourists, traders, and families who share deep-rooted social and cultural ties across borders.”

Tripura CM Manik Saha said, “I welcome the move to resume India-Bangladesh bus service connecting Agartala with Kolkata via Dhaka. The uncertainty is over with the formation of an elected government in Bangladesh. This is a good sign in bilateral ties. We hope other issues will also be addressed.”

