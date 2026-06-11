India sends clear message to Bangladesh, asks Dhaka to take back illegal migrants; MEA issues statement, says...

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the situation at the India-Bangladesh border remained volatile over the issue of alleged illegal infiltrators. To settle the matter and ease the tensions, senior border officials from India and Bangladesh are currently holding talks in New Delhi. The four-day meeting will focus on cross-border security, border management, and measures to strengthen cooperation along the shared frontier.
On June 8, the 57th Director General-level Border Coordination Conference between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) began. The conference will conclude on June 11. As per the reports, this conference is the highest-level regular dialogue between the two border forces and is aimed at addressing issues and disputes related to the India-Bangladesh international border.
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The Indian delegation is being led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar, while the Bangladeshi delegation is headed by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. The talks are taking place following the previous conference held in Dhaka in August 2025.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that action will be taken against any foreign national residing illegally in India. During the 57th Director General-level Border Coordination Conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks.
Jaiswal said, “The director general-level meeting between the Border Guard Bangladesh and the BSF is currently in progress. This is a bilateral meeting aimed at discussing important issues between India and Bangladesh.”
He further added, “As we have stated earlier, if any foreign national is residing in India illegally, action will be taken in accordance with our laws.”
“There will be discussions on all these issues. We are addressing these matters through diplomatic channels, and our border guards are on alert. The government is prepared to counter any attempt to push people into Bangladesh illegally. However, such problems should primarily be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.”
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