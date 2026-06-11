India sends clear message to Bangladesh, asks Dhaka to take back illegal migrants; MEA issues statement, says…

India and Bangladesh are reviewing issues related to border management, including incidents of border fencing being damaged by Bangladeshi nationals.

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India asks Dhaka to take back illegal migrants (PTI File)

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the situation at the India-Bangladesh border remained volatile over the issue of alleged illegal infiltrators. To settle the matter and ease the tensions, senior border officials from India and Bangladesh are currently holding talks in New Delhi. The four-day meeting will focus on cross-border security, border management, and measures to strengthen cooperation along the shared frontier.

On June 8, the 57th Director General-level Border Coordination Conference between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) began. The conference will conclude on June 11. As per the reports, this conference is the highest-level regular dialogue between the two border forces and is aimed at addressing issues and disputes related to the India-Bangladesh international border.

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The Indian delegation is being led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar, while the Bangladeshi delegation is headed by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. The talks are taking place following the previous conference held in Dhaka in August 2025.

Here are some of the key details:

India and Bangladesh are reviewing issues related to border management, including incidents of border fencing being damaged by Bangladeshi nationals.

As per the information released ahead of the meeting, discussions will cover pushback incidents and measures against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) allegedly operating from Bangladesh.

The delegations are discussing the implementation of confidence-building measures aimed at improving coordination and strengthening trust between the two border forces.

MEA has repeatedly urged Bangladesh to take back its citizens.

MEA has stated that several lists have been handed over to Bangladesh for the verification of its nationals, but Bangladeshi authorities have not yet identified or verified them.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has reportedly deployed a large number of personnel along the borders of 26 districts to prevent the alleged “forced” return of women and children from India.

The border is also being monitored using drones.

Government of India Issues Warning

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that action will be taken against any foreign national residing illegally in India. During the 57th Director General-level Border Coordination Conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks.

Jaiswal said, “The director general-level meeting between the Border Guard Bangladesh and the BSF is currently in progress. This is a bilateral meeting aimed at discussing important issues between India and Bangladesh.”

He further added, “As we have stated earlier, if any foreign national is residing in India illegally, action will be taken in accordance with our laws.”

Bangladesh Home Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed said:

“There will be discussions on all these issues. We are addressing these matters through diplomatic channels, and our border guards are on alert. The government is prepared to counter any attempt to push people into Bangladesh illegally. However, such problems should primarily be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.”