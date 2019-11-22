New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday held a meeting in Kolkata on the sidelines of the historic pink-ball day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh.

Soon after the meeting, Hasina, as quoted by news agency IANS said, “We share an excellent relationship. I think our mutual ties are at their best now. We want to continue the good relations with our neighbouring nation,” Hasina said after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister here.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina and Mamata Banerjee rung the customary Eden bell in the presence of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, stated a report. Some of the other dignitaries who were present on the occasion were Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hasan Papon and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The first Pink Ball Day-Night Test match took place between India and Bangladesh on Friday in India.