Kolkata: After a long gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger train services between India and Bangladesh will resume from today (May 29). The train service will resume today onwards with Bandhan Express (Kolkata – Khulna – Kolkata) & Maitree Express (Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata). The move aims to accommodate the convenience of commuters in both India and Bangladesh.

"For the convenience of commuters of both India and Bangladesh, Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata Maitree Express and Kolkata – Khulna – Kolkata Bandhan Express will resume services from May 29," informed Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, Ekalabya Chakraborty.

"Passengers come from Bangladesh mainly for tourism, medical, & purchasing purposes. Only 19 passengers were on Bandhan Express on the first day, around 100 passengers on Maitree Express," said HN Gangopadhyay, PRO and Assistant Commercial Manager, Eastern Railway Sealdah.

West Bengal | After more than 2 years due to the COVID19 pandemic, passenger train services between India & Bangladesh resume today onwards with Bandhan Express (Kolkata – Khulna – Kolkata) & Maitree Express (Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata) (Visuals from Kolkata Railway Station) pic.twitter.com/YS8HBWX2m7 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

The train services between Kolkata and cities in Bangladesh were suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The officials also informed that Mitali Express, the third India- Bangladesh train service is set to start on June 1 from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka. The tickets have been booked for these trains and have already sold out.

India is connected with Bangladesh through four border links — Petrapole-Benapole, Singhabad-Rohanpur, Gede-Darshana and Radhikapur-Birol besides having one trans-border passenger train service, the Maitree Express. The Maitree Express connects Kolkata with Dhakaand Khulna.