New Delhi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday threw weight behind his government’s plan to get the Triple Talaq bill passed in both houses and wondered aloud why wrong traditions should not be banned?

Speaking to news agency ANI, Naqvi likened the practice of triple talaq as discriminatory and anti-women as child marriage and Sati, which he asserted were put an end to. “To end wrong traditions and wrong practices, this country first ended child marriage, Sati system and others. So why should this be not done? The bill (Triple Talaq) will be passed in both Houses.”

He argued that wrong is wrong, irrespective of its nature or religion. “Triple Talaq has got nothing to do with religion, it pertains to wrong traditions and wrong practices…”

The Union minister also attacked the Opposition for trying to block a women empowering bill and attacked, ” Congress leaders sometimes insults Armed forces, sometimes they obstruct the path to make laws for women empowerment & women security.”

The government on Friday introduced the bill to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code in the Lok Sabha, amidst the opposition’s criticism that it will harm Muslim families and that it was discriminatory.

Soon after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in the lower House, opposition members demanded that wider consultations involving the entire spectrum of political parties should take place before its introduction.

Speaker Om Birla sought a voice vote and ruled that the Bill could be introduced in the House. But the opposition members continued to raise objections and pressed for a vote. The Bill was introduced after 186 MPs voted in favour and 74 against it.

While introducing the Bill, Prasad said people elected the government to make laws and it was their duty to do so. He also said that parliamentarians should not become judges.

“Let Parliament legislate and the courts debate the legality of a law. The Modi government was voted to power in the Lok Sabha for bringing such laws and ensuring justice to women. The law is to give justice to the victims of triple talaq… as per information, a total of 543 cases of triple talaq came to light after 2017. Of them, 229 came after the Supreme Court judgment (declaring the practice unconstitutional) and only 31 after an ordinance on the issue was issued,” he said.

Staunchly ppposing the Bill, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi noted that abandoning a wife attracted up to one year jail term under the Hindu Marriage Act and sought to know why Muslim men had to undergo harsher punishment for the same crime.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and Revolutionary Socialist Party’s N.K. Premachandran also spoke against it.

With IANS inputs