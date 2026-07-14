India bans biggest agricultural poison – Why Paraquat is called one of world’s deadliest herbicides?

The Centre has imposed a complete ban on paraquat, a deadly herbicide. Despite being prohibited in more than 70 countries, paraquat dichloride had continued to be legally sprayed on Indian farms.

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India Weeded Out Biggest Poison From Its Agricultural Fields: In a major decision, the central government on Tuesday issued a draft notification and imposed a complete ban on paraquat, one of the world’s deadliest herbicides, with immediate effect. The ban was a long-standing demand of several toxicologists, doctors and agricultural experts. Paraquat dichloride is banned in more than 70 countries – including nations that invented and manufactured it – due to its toxicity. But Indian farms had continued using the chemical legally until now.

The draft notification was issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Tuesday and implemented with immediate effect, Kisan Tak reported.

Centre Outlawed Paraquat Dichloride Nationwide Under The Insecticides Act

It is to be noted that Paraquat Dichloride, which is considered one of the most controversial herbicides in the world, has been banned in several countries due to its toxicity. However, it continues to find a market in India.

In view of the health concerns, the center has banned imports, manufacture, sale, transport, distribution and use of paraquat dichloride. The ban is imposed under Section 27 of the Insecticides Act, 1968.

There is a possibility that the banning of paraquat dichloride is just the beginning of a wider conversation and policy-level action. The country still allows the use of several toxic pesticides that have been banned in other countries. These pesticides possess risks ranging from cancer and neurological disorders to environmental damage.

Why Is Paraquat Is Called One Of The World’s Deadliest Herbicides?

Don’t think that Paraquat is an ordinary weed killer. According to doctors, the pesticide is among the deadliest agricultural chemicals as its doesn’t have a specific antidote. Even small quantities can prove fatal.

If it enters the body, paraquat directly attacks the lungs, causing irreversible fibrosis that leaves patients unable to breathe. It can also damage vital organs such as the kidneys, liver, skin and eyes.

High Toxicity Risks Leave Farmers And Laborers Vulnerable To Fatal Poisoning

Farmers and farm labourers are the main victims of the poisonous pesticide when the herbicide is used. They face severe side effects and fatal poisoning through accidental swallowing, breathing, or prolonged skin contact with wounds.

This is the main reason why over 70 countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, and even China, have banned the pesticide or phased out its use.