New Delhi: Reacting over the Supreme Court’s verdict on century-old Ayodhya case, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that India is becoming ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (Hindu nation). Addressing a press conference, soon after the court asked the Centre to allot 5-acre of alternate land to Muslim parties for construction of new mosque, Owaisi said that Muslims are not begging for 5-acres.

“Not satisfied with the verdict. Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the constitution, we were fighting for our right, we don’t need 5 acre land as donation. We should reject this 5 acre land offer”, Owaisi stated.

He also lambasted Congress for welcoming the SC verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. “Congress has shown their true colours, but for Congress party’s deceitness and hypocrisy, idols would not have been placed in 1949. Had the locks not opened by Rajiv Gandhi, the masjid (Mosque) would still be there, had Narasimha Rao discharged his duties, the masjid would still be there”, the AIMIM leader claimed.

He had posted the book cover of ‘Supreme But Not Infallible: Essays in Honour of the Supreme Court of India’.

Prior to this tweet, he retweeted the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s tweet, which read,”The judgment is against our expectations. We presented solid evidences to prove our stance. Our legal committee will review the judgment. We have sincerely tried to fulfill our responsibility to restore the demolished.”

Earlier in the day, Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani had expressed his dissatisfaction with the judgment. “We respect the judgement but we are not satisfied, the Muslim side will seek a review of the judgment,” Jilani stated and added that the ‘Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions’ .