India Blasts Pakistan For Raking Up Kashmir Issue At UNGA, Asks It To Vacate PoK: WATCH

Petal Gahlot, India’s First Secretary at the United Nations for the Second Committee of UNGA said that Pakistan should vacate occupied areas of India and stop cross-border terrorism.

Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at United Nations for 2nd Committee of UNGA. (Source: UN TV)

India Pakistan At UNGA: India has come down heavily on Pakistan after the country’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar raised the Kashmir issue in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Kakar’s remarks came during his address to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday. He said, “Pakistan desires peaceful and productive relations with all our neighbours including India,” and added that “Kashmir is the key to peace between Pakistan and India.”

Petal Gahlot, India’s First Secretary at the United Nations for the Second Committee of UNGA replying to Kakar’s speech said that Pakistan should vacate occupied areas of India and stop cross-border terrorism. Pakistan should stop human rights violations against minorities in Pakistan, she said.

#WATCH | First Secretary at United Nations for 2nd Committee of UNGA, Petal Gahlot says “Pakistan has become a habitual offender when it comes to misusing this August forum to peddle baseless and malicious propaganda against India. Member states of the United Nations and other… pic.twitter.com/eIyynFFa1Q — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

“In order for there to be peace in South Asia, the actions that Pakistan needs to take are threefold. First stop cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism immediately. Second, vacate Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation, and third stop the grave and persistent human rights violations against the minorities in Pakistan.” said Petal Gahlot.

Gahlot reiterated that union territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh are integral parts of India and Pakistan has no “locus standi” to make statements regarding India’s domestic matters.

“We reiterate that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India. Matters pertaining to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are purely internal to India,” averred Gahlot.

“Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on our domestic matters. As a country with one of the world’s worst human rights records, particularly when it comes to minority and women’s rights, Pakistan would do well to put its own house in order before venturing to point a finger at the world’s largest democracy,” said the diplomat.

Slamming Pakistan for making “baseless and malicious propaganda” against India at the United Nations General Assembly, Gahlot said, “Pakistan has become a habitual offender when it comes to misusing this august forum to peddle baseless and malicious propaganda against India. Member States of the United Nations and other multilateral organizations are well aware that Pakistan does so to deflect the international community’s attention away from its own abysmal record on human rights.”

Calling Pakistan home to the largest number of internationally proscribed terrorist entities, Gahlot urged Pakistan to take “credible and verifiable action” against perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

“Pakistan has been the home and patron to the largest number of internationally proscribed terrorist entities and individuals in the world. Instead of engaging in technical sophistry, we call upon Pakistan to take credible and verifiable action against the perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attacks whose victims await justice even after 15 years,” said Petal Gahlot.

