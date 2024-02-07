INDIA Bloc Ceased To Exist After Nitish Performed ‘Last Rites’: Congress’ Acharya Pramod

Notably, Acharya Pramod Krishnam recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to invite them for the foundation-laying ceremony of 'Kalki Dham.'

charya Pramod meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of 'Shri Kalki Dham' to be held on February 19th, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Outspoken Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam shared his unique take on the exit of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the INDIA bloc, claiming that the Opposition grouping merely exists on paper now and not in reality after the JD(U) chief performed its “last rites”.

Acharya Pramod, who has gained notoriety for often criticizing the Congress decisions and not towing the party line, said Tuesday that INDIA bloc no longer exists in the real sense. Comparing the opposition bloc to terminal patient, Acharya said since its creation, the alliance was plagued with multiple issues and ultimately “died” when Nitish Kumar– a prominent ally and co-founder– left the bloc and joined the BJP-led NDA, essentially performing the “last rites” of the Congress-led front.

“I think there is no such thing as the INDIA Alliance. When the INDIA Alliance was created, it immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth. Then it went to the ICU and ventilator. Nitish Kumar performed its last rites in Patna… I don’t think it exists anymore,” Krishnam told news agency ANI.

His remarks came after recent volte-face by Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar, who severed ties with the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar as well as the Congress-led INDIA bloc and returned to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Congress leader also said that he met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and invited him to the foundation-laying ceremony of ‘Kalki Dham’ in Sambhal district.

“I met the UP CM today and invited him to the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham. I am confident that CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the event,” he said.

Asked if the opposition leaders would come to the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham, Krishnam said, “It is fortunate to receive an invitation to ‘ Bhagwan Ka Dwar .’ But not attending it after receiving the invitation is a misfortune.”

Nitish’s volte-face

In a dramatic turn which changed the entire landscape of Bihar politics and shook the foundations of the opposition INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar last month took oath as the Chief Minister of the state for a record ninth time after he ditched the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Kumar was sworn in by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in the presence of senior leaders including BJP national president J P Nadda, hours after he resigned from the post, saying “things were not working well” for him in the Grand Alliance and the opposition bloc.

BJP leaders — Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha- were among those who took oath of office. The two are named as Deputy Chief Ministers.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)