INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet on Nov 30 to chalk out joint strategy on Constitution Amendment and Delimitation Bills

INDIA bloc floor leaders will meet at 9.45 am on November 30 in the New Parliament House to decide their strategy on the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

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The association claimed that transporters were already reluctant to dispatch goods over fears of barricading and traffic restrictions. File image/PTI

New Delhi: INDIA bloc floor leaders from both Houses of Parliament will meet on Monday, November 30, to chalk out a joint strategy and decide their stand and course of action on the proposed Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. The meeting will convene at 9.45 am in Room G-19 in the New Parliament House ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on Monday, where the Centre plans to introduce revised legislative proposals.

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories.

Proposals seek to increase maximum strength of Lok Sabha

The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. Meanwhile, today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, met DMK President MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai to persuade the party to reconsider its stance on the Centre’s proposed Delimitation Bill.

The meeting comes amid differences over the proposed delimitation exercise, with the Congress seeking the DMK’s support in opposing the legislation ahead of the special sitting of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi on INDIA bloc meeting

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills.”

He further alleged that increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) an opportunity to redraw the country’s electoral map to suit their political interests.

“An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India’s entire electoral map to their advantage. Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together,” he added.

Earlier, Stalin held consultations with key party functionaries at Kurinji Illam, the residence of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Greenways Road in Chennai, ahead of his meeting with senior INDIA bloc leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)