INDIA Bloc Gaining strength! After Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and UP; Congress Begins Seat-Sharing Talks With Mamata Banerjee in Bengal: Report

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Reports suggest that the Congress is hoping to get five of West Bengal's 42 seats in the seat-sharing talks.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Days after the Congress finalised the seat sharing deals in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the grand old party is now aiming to stich a new seat sharing formula with Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Sources closely following the development told NDTV that the Congress is hoping to get five of Bengal’s 42 seats. Moreover, the Congress may have to part with seats in states where it is the main Opposition. It is believed that it could involve two seats in Assam and one in Meghalaya.

For the time being, the good news is that the talks are back on, and moving in a positive direction, sources in the Congress told the news channel. They said if the consensus is reached upon, an announcement will be made soon.

However, for the Congress, this is a big scaling down as the party earlier had started with eight to 14 seats and then slowly lowered the figure. It should be noted that the Congress was insisting on six seats that provoked Mamata Banerjee, who in no uncertain terms, told the Congress not to over-reach.

“I told Congress ‘You don’t have a single MLA here, I am offering two MP seats and we will ensure you win in those two seats.’ They said ‘No, we want more seats’. I said, ‘Now I’m not going to give a single seat’,” Mamata Banerjee had said at a meeting in Malda earlier this month.

AAP-Congress Seat Sharing Deal

In another development, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Thursday announced that there will be an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

However, there is no official confirmation of the details of the seat-sharing pact between the two parties.

“The Congress and AAP are partners in the INDIA bloc. Not only in Delhi, the alliance will fight the Lok Sabha polls unitedly across the country,” Lovely told reporters on Thursday. “We will reveal the details of the seat-sharing pact soon,” he added.

However, according to sources, both parties reached a deal for a four-three alliance, with the AAP contesting four seats and the Congress fielding candidates for three.

The breakthrough on seat-sharing came after several rounds of deliberations this week and on Thursday, as well as a meeting at Congress heavyweight KC Venugopal’s Delhi residence.

In the meeting, Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik represented the Congress while Sandeep Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi represented the AAP.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabhas, the BJP won all seven seats in the national capital. In the 2004 elections, the Congress won 6 seats and the BJP 1 while in 2009, the Congress won all 7 seats in the national capital.

In BJP-ruled Gujarat, the AAP is believed to have demanded three seats from the Congress in the ongoing seat-sharing talks. However, a final agreement on this is awaited.

In BJP-ruled Gujarat, the AAP is believed to have demanded three seats from the Congress in the ongoing seat-sharing talks. However, a final agreement on this is awaited.