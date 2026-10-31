INDIA bloc holds public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, a day before Delhi Chalo rally

The INDIA bloc has organized a "People's Impeachment" event against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The event is held to discuss the voter list.

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INDIA bloc holds public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, a day before Delhi Chalo rally (ANI pic)

Amid controversy over irregularities in the Special Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) and internal decisions of the Election Commission, the INDIA bloc has launched a campaign against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Today, i.e. Saturday, a symbolic public impeachment programme was organised against Gyanesh Kumar at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, which is being chaired by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

This meeting of the INDIA bloc has been taken just a day before the opposition’s proposed ‘Dilli Chalo’ rally at Ramlila Maidan, where the opposition parties are preparing to strongly raise the demand for the resignation of the CEC.

The INDIA bloc has convened a “mock parliament” at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. This mock parliament comes just a day before the opposition’s proposed “Delhi Chalo” rally at Ramlila Maidan, where opposition parties are preparing to strongly demand the CEC’s resignation. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the mock session.

The opposition, organized at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, has dubbed this event “People’s Impeachment.” Through this event, the opposition will raise its objections regarding alleged vote theft and the Special Intensive Revision of Voter Lists (SIR).

We hold no personal grudge against the CEC: Kharge

At the INDIA bloc’s symbolic public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said,”CEC Gyanesh Kumar is running the Commission under the direct instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Seven months ago, 193 opposition MPs moved a motion in both Houses of Parliament to remove the CEC. However, our notices were rejected, and no cognisance was taken of them. Therefore, the motion we have brought forward today is aimed at safeguarding the dignity of a constitutional institution.”

“We hold no personal grudge against the CEC. Our intention is for the Election Commission to function impartially, in line with the spirit of the Constitution, so that the common man’s trust in it remains intact. We must ensure that the voting rights of vulnerable sections, women, and the youth are not surreptitiously deleted from a computer by someone sitting in Delhi…”

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar said, “Our democracy is the largest in the world. Countries around the world, including Asia, Africa, and South America, look to us and emulate our democratic model. Our democracy is driven by the power of elections, and at the heart of this electoral power lies the soul of the voter.”

The voter is the focal point of the entire electoral process. Denying even one voter the right to vote is an attack on the very soul of our democracy. Preventing anyone from voting harms our democracy.’

Congress MP Pawan Khera said, ‘This isn’t a sham parliament; it’s a public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. People are eager to participate, not just those in the Indi alliance, but members of civil society as well.