INDIA Bloc Key Meet Today; Leaders To Discuss Convener’s Name, Seat-Sharing Dynamics Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

According to various reports, that JDU wants Nitish Kumar as the convener of the bloc, whereas, TMC is opposing this proposal.

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut with Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Mukul Wasnik and other opposition leaders speaks to the media after an INDIA bloc meeting on seat-sharing ahead of Lok Sabha polls (PTI image)

New Delhi: Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a key meeting today, January 13 to strategise on seat-sharing and participation in the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, an outreach programme led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The leaders are also to decide whether the bloc needs a convener or not. Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that the meeting will be convened over Zoom at 11.30am.

“INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom tomorrow January 13th, 2024 at 11:30 am. They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal day after tomorrow, and other important matters,” Ramesh said in a social media post on X.

INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom tomorrow January 13th, 2024 at 11:30 am. They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal day after tomorrow, and other important… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 12, 2024

Reportedly, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee will not be part of the virtual meeting as she is preoccupied with prior engagement. A TMC source said the party was informed about the meeting on Friday evening, and the West Bengal chief minister has some pre-scheduled appointments due to which she may not attend.

The TMC had also offered that the meeting could be held next week. The source added that the party remains committed to the INDIA bloc and defeating the BJP.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP and defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, senior AAP leaders and the Congress held talks on seat-sharing arrangements in key states, including Delhi and Punjab, for the upcoming general elections and decided to meet again. The meeting, held at the residence of senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, lasted for over two hours.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is part of the seat-sharing committee of the Congress, said they had a wonderful meeting.

“We discussed everything under the Sun. We have very good chemistry, we open-heartedly shared everything that we believed would make our bonds stronger. It was a wonderful meeting and I believe we went much further than our expectations,” he told reporters after the meeting.

