India Bloc Nationwide Protest: ‘All BJP MPs Ran Away During Parliament Breach,’ Rahul Roars at Jantar Mantar

India Bloc Nationwide Protest: 'All BJP MPs Ran Away During Parliament Breach,' Rahul Roars at Jantar Mantar

‘Sace Democracy’: I.N.D.I.A Bloc Leaders Hold Nationwide Protest Against MPs' Suspension

New Delhi: Leaders of the opposition’s I.N.D.I.A Bloc have taken to the streets across the country protesting against the suspension of 146 MPs from the Parliament. In Delhi, prominent leaders of the bloc held a massive protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing the center of suspending the MPs for no reason. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his address, slammed the Narendra Modi government over the massive security breach incident at the Parliament and asked the Centre to fix accountability for the major security lapse. Taking a potshot at the BJP, he said, when the security breach took place, all the BJP MPs got scared and ran away. Taking a dig at the ruling NDA dispensation, the Congress MP said all the so-called ”patriot” BJP MPs present in the House fled quickly when the Parliament security breach took place. The Congress leader also reiterated that ”unemployment and inflation” due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies were the reasons behind the Parliament security breach.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and leaders of INDIA parties take part in ‘Save Democracy’ protest against mass suspension of MPs, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/nxslPhTB1V — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

You may like to read

Addressing a huge gathering at the Jantar Mantar, Gandhi said, “2-3 youths entered Parliament and released smoke. At this moment, all the BJP MPs ran away. In this incident, there is the question of a serious security breach, but there is another question of why they protested this way. The answer is unemployment in the country.”

Clarifying his stand on the video recording and slamming the national media, he said, “The media did not talk about unemployment in the country. But it talked about Rahul Gandhi recording a video where suspended MPs were sitting outside the Parliament…”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked the BJP over various issues, “Under our Constitution, everyone has the right to speak. When we give notice (in Parliament) we are not even given a chance to read the notice. Should I say that the BJP govt is not letting a Dalit speak? You can’t take away our right to speak. This freedom was given to us by Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. You suspend Opposition MPs and pass laws unopposed. We have to fight together,” he said.

I.N.D.I.A Bloc Nationwide Protest: Jantar Mantar Protest

Leaders from the Opposition bloc are holding a nationwide protest today. Prominent leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc also held a protest at Jantar Mantar in response to the mass suspension of 146 MPs from Parliament. Notably, the massive protest comes days after the disruption in the House in the wake of the incident on December 13 when two men breached the Lok Sabha chamber and tried to reach the chair of the speaker, releasing smoke from canisters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.