INDIA Bloc Logo To Be Unveiled At Mumbai Meet On August 31: Congress Leader Ashok Chavan

Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that around 26 to 27 parties are likely to participate in the INDIA bloc's meeting in Mumbai and logo of the opposition front will also likely be unveiled at the event.

Members Of The INDIA Bloc During Their Second Meeting In Bengaluru Last Month. (FIle Photo/PTI)

Mumbai: The official logo of the opposition bloc ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ or INDIA is likely to be unveiled during the alliance’s third meeting in Mumbai on August 31, Congress leader Ashok Chavan revealed on Saturday.

Addressing a presser in Mumbai, Chavan said that around 26 to 27 parties are likely to participate in the INDIA bloc’s meeting.

“Around 26 to 27 parties will participate in the meeting. An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings have been organised so in this third meeting the next agenda will be discussed. We are deciding to make a common logo and it may get unveiled on August 31,” the former Maharashtra chief minister told reporters.

Earlier, Congress Leader PL Punia said that the names for the Prime Minister post for the INDIA bloc will be decided after the alliance registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“INDIA alliance has decided that the Prime Minister will be decided after coming to power. The elected MPs will choose the PM,’ the Congress leader had said.

INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

The leaders of the INDIA front, including chief ministers of five states, as well as former Congress president Sonia Gandhi are expected to arrive in Mumbai before 6 pm on August 31, a PTI report said earlier, citing sources.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will host dinner for the visiting dignitaries at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31. The next day, the meeting will take place at the same venue followed by a press conference, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)

