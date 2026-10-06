INDIA Bloc to march to Election Commission today; traffic advisory issued, check routes to avoid

As per the traffic advisory, movement is likely to be affected around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street, Patel Chowk-GPO, Windsor Place-GPO, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and adjoining areas due to barricading and traffic diversions.

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New Delhi: Ahead of a planned march by INDIA bloc MPs demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the security has been tightened outside the Election Commission’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Delhi Police personnel have been deployed behind barricades outside Nirvachan Sadan. Multiple layers of barricades were also installed around Vijay Chowk, while Rapid Action Force personnel were stationed near Akashvani.

It is important to note that the opposition MPs are scheduled to march from Parliament’s Makar Dwar to the Election Commission as part of their “Save Democracy” campaign. The parties have alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and demanded greater transparency in the revision process.

The Biju Janata Dal said its MPs would participate following instructions from party chief Naveen Patnaik. BJD’s Rajya Sabha parliamentary party leader, Manas Mangaraj, announced the decision.

Election Commission: Traffic Advisory Issued

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in view of special arrangements for the planned march by INDIA bloc MPs to the Election Commission office

Traffic to be regulated or diverted from 8 am onwards at and around several key areas of the New Delhi district.

According to the traffic advisory, movement is likely to be affected around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street, Patel Chowk-GPO, Windsor Place-GPO, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and adjoining areas due to barricading and traffic diversions.

The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected areas and expect diversions, barricading and congestion.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and prefer Metro or public transport wherever feasible.

They have been asked to follow directions from traffic personnel and signage and avoid stopping or parking near restricted areas.

The advisory comes as security arrangements have been significantly stepped up around Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Tuesday in view of a planned protest demonstration by opposition parties.

Delhi Police has set up multiple layers of barricades around the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

A heavy presence of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel was also seen around Akashvahead of the planned march by INDIA bloc MPs to the Election Commission office

The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not approved any modified version of Form 6 and would examine the Election Commission’s records to ascertain whether changes had been made and who had authorised them. The observations were made while hearing a petition challenging alleged unilateral decisions by Kumar.

In its September 26 statement, the Commission had said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR had been upheld by the Supreme Court, while forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would be used outside the SIR period.

The march comes amid an opposition campaign over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and reports of differences within the three-member Commission. The poll body has rejected suggestions of a split and maintained that decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously.