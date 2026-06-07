INDIA bloc meeting June 8: Mamata turns to Congress amid political challenges, 23 parties to attend meet

The INDIA bloc has opted for a neutral venue for its latest meeting, departing from the last two gatherings that took place at the homes of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

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INDIA bloc meeting tomorrow: Mamata turns to Congress amid political challenges, 23 parties to attend meet. File image/PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on social media that 23 political parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA bloc’s meeting scheduled for tomorrow at Delhi’s Constitution Club.

According to him, a few parties have conveyed their inability to participate in the meeting, but they share the Opposition’s criticism of the Modi government’s policies and decisions.

Ramesh claimed that these policies and actions are aimed at denying millions of Indians their right to vote, weakening constitutional institutions, and pursuing Opposition leaders through investigative agencies.

What did Ramesh say?

In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, “23 political parties have confirmed participation in the INDIA Janbandhan meeting at Constitution Club, New Delhi, on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 12 noon.”

He further added, “Like India, the INDIA janbandhan continues to stand united through its diversity.”

TMC backs meeting

The All India Trinamool Congress underscored its support for the meeting as party supremo Mamata Banerjee travelled to Delhi on Sunday to participate in the gathering, according to ANI.

Replying to Ramesh, O’Brien stressed the unity of the INDIA alliance, saying the parties would meet with a shared goal and clear intent, while looking forward to the gathering in a spirit of camaraderie.

Among the leaders expected to be present at the gathering are Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, PTI reported.

The CPI(M), which will be represented by its Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas at the meeting, is likely to flag the issue and seek clarifications from the Congress leadership, sources said.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying such accusations were inconsistent with the spirit of cooperation that underpins the opposition alliance.

Ramesh said that like India, the “INDIA janbandhan” continues to stand united through its diversity, he asserted.

THESE parties likely to skip meeting

After accusing Congress of betraying the party in Tamil Nadu, the DMK is not expected to attend the meeting.

Tensions between the two parties escalated after Congress backed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam post-election, even though it had fought the polls alongside the DMK. The DMK said the decision had left its cadre deeply disappointed and confirmed it would stay away from the Delhi meeting.

When was the last INDIA bloc meeting held?

The last official meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was held in New Delhi on June 1, 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

On August 7, 2025, Rahul Gandhi hosted a crucial strategy dinner for top INDIA bloc leaders at his New Delhi residence that brought together nearly 50 leaders from over 25 opposition parties, where the issue of alleged electoral manipulation, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, was raised.