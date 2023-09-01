Home

INDIA Bloc Meeting: 14-Member Panel To Decide Seat Sharing, Resolution To Fight LS Polls Together | 10 Points

The INDIA bloc, during its third meeting, passed a resolution to unitedly fight the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections and workout seat-sharing at the earliest.

Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar and others during a press conference after the bloc leaders meeting, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA, which seeks to oust the BJP from power in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, on Friday passed a resolution to contest 2024 general elections as a united front against the saffron party as the Opposition bloc held its third meeting in as many months.

The opposition alliance also announced a 14-member panel which will act as highest decision-making body of the alliance and initiate work on seat sharing.

Here are 10 key points from the INDIA bloc’s meeting:

1. 14-member coordination committee

A 14-,member panel consisting of top leaders of the parties in the INDIA bloc was announced at the meeting. The panel will act as highest decision-making body of the alliance and initiate work on seat sharing.

The 14-member coordination panel will comprise of K C Venugopal of Congress, T R Baalu of DMK, Sharad Pawar of NCP, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, Hemant Soren of JMM, Raghav Chadha of AAP, D Raja of CPI, Javed Ali Khan of SP, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Lalan Singh of JD(U), Abhishek Banerjee of TMC, Omar Abdullah of NC and Mehbooba Mufti of PDP. The CPI-M will give the name of their leader later.

Quoting sources , PTI reported that the body has been asked to work out a seat sharing formula by September end, a suggestion that was given during informal talks between the leaders.

2. On seat-sharing

The alliance partners asserted that seat-sharing arrangements in states will be concluded at the earliest in a “collaborative spirit of give-and-take”. The opposition leaders vowed to finalise seat sharing in an accommodative spirit.

3. Resolution to contest Lok Sabha polls as a united front

The INDIA bloc passed a resolution to contest next year Lok Sabha polls together “as far as possible”. “We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take,” they said.

4. Can “easily” defeat the BJP

The INDIA bloc exuded confidence that they can “easily” oust the BJP from power in 2024 polls if they present a unified front against the saffron party juggernaut which was re-elected for a second term in 2019 elections with record seats.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the alliance represents 60 per cent of the population and will easily defeat the BJP if it takes on the ruling party unitedly.

5. Public rallies across the country

The INDIA bloc also resolved to organize public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country to raise awareness about issues of public concern and importance.

6. ‘Jeetega Bharat, Jeetega India’

The INDIA bloc resolved that alliance partners will coordinate their communications and media strategies and campaigns under the theme ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega India’. The campaigns will run in different languages, they said.

7. Collective leadership

It’s being speculated that the INDIA bloc may go the route of collective leadership and put off the issue of having a convenor for the bloc. The issue of appointing a convenor is a sticking point as there are several contenders and the leaders decided to skip the issue, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted was no need for a convenor for the opposition bloc as it has a coordination committee that would work on the basis of consensus.

8. INDIA logo on hold

The opposition bloc was expected to unveil its official logo during the Mumbai meeting, however, it has been put on hold for now.

“The INDIA bloc logo has been put on hold so that people’s suggestions can be sought. There is no confusion on the logo,” Uddhav Thackeray said. “There was a suggestion that we take people’s views on the logo since this fight is for the cause of the people. We will seek their suggestions within a given time-frame and can come up with a better logo.”

9. Next meeting?

Thackeray said a date for next meeting of the INDIA bloc was not announced since it was “not needed” as all the leaders would directly go to the people.

10. Common minimum programme

During the meeting, several leaders deliberated on the issue of coming out with a plan and common agenda at the earliest, besides starting joint rallies as elections could be held anytime soon.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said a common minimum programme should be formulated soon.

“That (CMP) will be the face of the INDIA alliance. The BJP regime has ruined the country in several ways. It (CMP) must present a road map to the people spelling out what we intend doing to undo it,” the DMK chief added.

On Friday, as many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties took part in the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

What the leaders said?

Addressing a joint news conference after the two-day brainstorming on crystallising the new alliance’s structure, Rahul Gandhi said it is impossible for the BJP to win the Lok Sabha polls if the alliance partners unite.

“I am confident INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP. We may have differences, but we all work with great flexibility,” he said, adding they will propose a clear development path which will involve poor people in the progress of country.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged the BJP-led government was stealing from the poor to help big industrialists. “INDIA grouping must win to stop this loot.”

“We all have a common goal to fight inflation and unemployment.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said with all opposition parties coming together, those in power at the Centre will have to go now.

“There is no certainty, but elections can be held early, so we’ve to remain alert and be prepared. we have discussed this,” the JD(U) supremo said.

NCP’s Sharad Pawar slammed the BJP for its ‘Ghamandia’ barb at INDIA grouping, saying it shows their arrogance.

INDIA parties have resolved to fight against corruption, Uddhav Thackeray said, adding, “we won’t allow ‘mitra-parivarvad’.” INDIA bloc is getting stronger each passing day and our unity is creating panic among our rivals, he added.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said PM Modi benefited because opposition parties were not together.

“We will fight this battle strongly and would like to assure Rahul Gandhi that we would be united, will be accommodative and there will be no problems or hurdles in seat sharing. Even while bearing losses we will strengthen INDIA and remove Modi from power”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the INDIA alliance is not an alliance of some parties, it is alliance of 140 crore Indians who want to build a new India.

“The BJP government is rattled by coming together of secular forces, we will consolidate it with public meets across country,” said CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

In his address at the meeting, Kharge said the strength of the opposition alliance is making the government “nervous” and INDIA bloc partners should be prepared for “vendetta politics” as there will be more “misuse” of agencies against them.

Kharge said the success of both the previous meetings — in Patna and Bengaluru– can be measured by the fact that the prime minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked INDIA but has also “compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery”.

Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, among others, participated in the discussions.

National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary were also present.

The leaders also passed a resolution hailing ISRO’s successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission, and asserted that it took six decades to build, expand and deepen the space agency’s capacities and capabilities.

