INDIA Bloc Meet Live Updates: Discussion On Seat-sharing, Strategy For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Likely on Agenda

The opposition members of the INDIA bloc will hold their third strategy meetings on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is expected to have new developments including its potential expansion as indicated by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar earlier.

Mumbai: Over 63 representatives from 28 political parties are all set to attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday. Notably, these opposition alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the session in Mumbai, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the meeting, the alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc.

INDIA Bloc Meet in Mumbai: Check Live Updates Here

