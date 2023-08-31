Top Recommended Stories

live

INDIA Bloc Meet Live Updates: Discussion On Seat-sharing, Strategy For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Likely on Agenda

The opposition members of the INDIA bloc will hold their third strategy meetings on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

Updated: August 31, 2023 11:07 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is expected to have new developments including its potential expansion as indicated by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar earlier.
The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is expected to have new developments including its potential expansion as indicated by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar earlier.

Mumbai: Over 63 representatives from 28 political parties are all set to attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday. Notably, these opposition alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the session in Mumbai, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the meeting, the alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc.

Trending Now

INDIA Bloc Meet in Mumbai: Check Live Updates Here  

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 11:04 AM IST

    China will start stepping back from borders, says Sanjay Raut

    Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader(UBT) and MP Sanjay Raut says, “As the Opposition’s INDIA alliance advances, seeing our power, China will start stepping back from borders.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Leaves For Mumbai

  • 10:59 AM IST

    ‘INDIA’ bloc came together to fight “communal forces”, says Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Mumbai meeting

  • 10:58 AM IST

    NDIA Bloc Will Fight And Defeat BJP, Says D Raja

    Mumbai: CPI General Secretary D Raja says, “The primary objective of the INDIA alliance is to fight collectively and defeat BJP in order to save the nation, save the Constitution, democracy, secularism federalism. And the country is in great trouble. The country is in multiple crises and the country has to be liberated from the clutches of BJP-RSS combined. That is the primary objective of the opposition coming together… We are confident that BJP will be removed from power…”

  • 10:56 AM IST

    “Hindutva our identity,” says Uddhav faction, puts saffron flags outside Mumbai airport ahead of 3rd opposition meeting in the city

  • 10:55 AM IST

    Congress Party’s Missile Will Not Take Off: Sambit Patra on INDIA Bloc Meet in Mumbai

    BJP leader Sambit Patra takes a dig at Opposition meeting, says, “…We are Chandrayaan and our rover is already working on development whereas the Congress party’s missile will not take off as it does not have fuel. Congress has tried everything to launch their missile, but they have failed. The people of this country very well know whose vehicle will land and whose missile will not even get launched”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.