‘They choose themselves, the public does not’: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at INDIA Bloc Rally Ramlila Maidan

Ahead of the planned Congress-led INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, 2026, the Delhi Police have said traffic restrictions will be in place across parts of the national capital from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

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INDIA bloc's Chalo Dilli protest (PTI)

New Delhi: In view of the INDIA bloc rally at the Ramlila Maidan, the government has deployed nearly 4000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, with the venue divided into 14 zones and over 200 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance. The police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the rally, which is expected to draw around 50,000 people, with deployment planned both along the march route from Minto Bridge to the venue and at the Ramlila Maidan, officials said.

Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, accompanied by senior officers including the special commissioner, joint commissioner and deputy commissioners of central and New Delhi districts, inspected security arrangements at Minto Road and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory ahead of the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Ground on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The authorities have warned the commuters of possible congestion and diversions across central Delhi. Traffic regulations will be implemented as required between 10 am and 5 pm to manage the expected gathering and ensure smooth movement.

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