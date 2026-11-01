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  • They choose themselves, the public does not: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at INDIA Bloc Rally Ramlila Maidan

‘They choose themselves, the public does not’: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at INDIA Bloc Rally Ramlila Maidan

Ahead of the planned Congress-led INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, 2026, the Delhi Police have said traffic restrictions will be in place across parts of the national capital from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: November 1, 2026, 5:42 PM IST
'They choose themselves, the public does not': Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at INDIA Bloc Rally Ramlila Maidan
INDIA bloc's Chalo Dilli protest (PTI)

New Delhi: In view of the INDIA bloc rally at the Ramlila Maidan, the government has deployed nearly 4000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, with the venue divided into 14 zones and over 200 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance. The police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the rally, which is expected to draw around 50,000 people, with deployment planned both along the march route from Minto Bridge to the venue and at the Ramlila Maidan, officials said.

Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, accompanied by senior officers including the special commissioner, joint commissioner and deputy commissioners of central and New Delhi districts, inspected security arrangements at Minto Road and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory ahead of the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Ground on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The authorities have warned the commuters of possible congestion and diversions across central Delhi. Traffic regulations will be implemented as required between 10 am and 5 pm to manage the expected gathering and ensure smooth movement.

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INDIA Bloc Rally UPDATES:

Follow updates here:

  • Nov 1, 2026 5:41 PM IST

  • Nov 1, 2026 4:04 PM IST

  • Nov 1, 2026 4:00 PM IST

  • Nov 1, 2026 3:18 PM IST

  • Nov 1, 2026 2:41 PM IST

    INDIA bloc rally LIVE: The convoy of vehicles carrying the INDIA bloc leaders has now reached near the Civic Centre roundabout in Delhi near Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg.

  • Nov 1, 2026 1:37 PM IST

    INDIA bloc rally LIVE: ‘We appealed to protesters to shop from local traders, BJP forcibly shut down shops,’ says Rahul Gandhi

  • Nov 1, 2026 12:46 PM IST

    INDIA bloc rally LIVE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the removal of voters’ names on such a large scale was unacceptable, while calling for an “absolutely clean election register.”

    “The constitutional rights of the Indian people should not be taken away by the Election Commission. What they did was simply wrong. We have conducted elections fairly and freely for 80 years in this country without any of these problems, without people being cut en masse. You cannot cut 130 million voters,” news agency ANI cited Tharoor as saying.

  • Nov 1, 2026 12:43 PM IST

    INDIA Bloc Rally Live: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav other opposition leaders leave for Minto bridge

  • Nov 1, 2026 12:19 PM IST

    INDIA bloc rally LIVE: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, ahead of INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally.

  • Nov 1, 2026 11:32 AM IST

    INDIA bloc rally LIVE: Leaders and workers of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday held a march from Surjeet Bhawan to Ramlila Maidan to join the INDIA bloc’s mega rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ANI news agency reported.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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