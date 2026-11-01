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INDIA Bloc Rally: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally, check routes to avoid

Passengers heading to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays. Those travelling from the DBG Road side can use Chelmsford Road, Connaught Place’s Outer Circle, Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: November 1, 2026, 7:39 AM IST
INDIA Bloc Rally: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally, check routes to avoid
Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Ground on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The authorities have warned the commuters of possible congestion and diversions across central Delhi. Traffic regulations will be implemented as required between 10 am and 5 pm to manage the expected gathering and ensure smooth movement.

As per the advisory issued by the police, traffic movement on several adjoining roads and key junctions may be affected. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

Read more: INDIA Bloc Rally Live: Over 4,000 cops, CAPF jawans to be deployed at Ramlila Maidan; 200 CCTV installed for surveillance

INDIA Bloc Rally: Check key details here

  • The traffic police have identified several locations where diversions may be implemented, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point and Ajmeri Gate Red Light.
  • Other diversion points include Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.
  • Roads likely to witness traffic restrictions or congestion include BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road.
  • Traffic may also be affected on the Ranjeet Singh Flyover towards Turkman Gate, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road.
  • Traffic movement may be regulated and diversions implemented in parts of Central Delhi from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
  • Key diversion points: Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk
  • Roads likely to be affected: BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road
  • Other affected stretches: Ranjeet Singh Flyover towards Turkman Gate, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road
  • DTC bus movement may be regulated on BSZ Marg, Rajghat-JLN Marg stretch, DBG Road and Minto Road
  • Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays.
  • Those coming from the DBG Road side can travel via Chelmsford Road, Outer Circle at Connaught Place, Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.
  • Passengers coming from East Delhi can use ITO, DDU Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg to reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.
  • If DDU Marg is disrupted, commuters can consider the alternative route via ITO Red Light, W-Point, Sikandra Road, Connaught Place, Paharganj and Chelmsford Road.

It is important to note that the movement of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be regulated on selected stretches, depending on prevailing traffic conditions. These include BSZ Marg, the entire stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg, DBG Road and Minto Road.

Authorities have also identified specific stretches where vehicular movement will be permitted subject to traffic conditions and operational requirements. These include routes connecting Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market Roundabout, Hamdard Chowk and Turkman Gate.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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