INDIA Bloc Rally: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally, check routes to avoid

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Ground on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The authorities have warned the commuters of possible congestion and diversions across central Delhi. Traffic regulations will be implemented as required between 10 am and 5 pm to manage the expected gathering and ensure smooth movement.
As per the advisory issued by the police, traffic movement on several adjoining roads and key junctions may be affected. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.
In view of the proposed rally at Ramleela Ground on 1st November 2026, traffic movement may be regulated and diversions implemented in parts of Central Delhi from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station are requested to follow the suggested alternative routes.
GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS
* Motorists are requested to avoid affected routes, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic instructions.
* Avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.
* For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels:
FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD
PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge
INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn
WHATSAPP: 8750871493
HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444
Delhi Traffic Police appreciates your cooperation in ensuring safe and smooth traffic movement.
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— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 31, 2026
It is important to note that the movement of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be regulated on selected stretches, depending on prevailing traffic conditions. These include BSZ Marg, the entire stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg, DBG Road and Minto Road.
Authorities have also identified specific stretches where vehicular movement will be permitted subject to traffic conditions and operational requirements. These include routes connecting Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market Roundabout, Hamdard Chowk and Turkman Gate.
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