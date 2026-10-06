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INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained during march against CEC, security beefed up

Security personnel were stationed in the area much before the MPs began arriving. Heavy presence of RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel was seen around Akashvani and the ECI headquarters area.

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INDIA BLOC

New Delhi: Opposition INDIA bloc MPs began a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi in protest of alleged “vote theft” and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The march began amid heavy security deployment and barricading in and around Parliament and the Election Commission headquarters. Security personnel were stationed in the area much before the MPs began arriving. Heavy presence of RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel was seen around Akashvani and the ECI headquarters area.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not approved any modified version of Form 6 and would examine the Election Commission’s records to ascertain whether changes had been made and who had authorised them. The observations were made while hearing a petition challenging alleged unilateral decisions by Kumar. In its September 26 statement, the Commission had said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR had been upheld by the Supreme Court, while forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would be used outside the SIR period.

INDIA Bloc Protest Live: