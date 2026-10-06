  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained during march against CEC, security beefed up
LIVE

INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained during march against CEC, security beefed up

Security personnel were stationed in the area much before the MPs began arriving. Heavy presence of RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel was seen around Akashvani and the ECI headquarters area.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: October 6, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained during march against CEC, security beefed up
INDIA BLOC

New Delhi: Opposition INDIA bloc MPs began a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi in protest of alleged “vote theft” and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The march began amid heavy security deployment and barricading in and around Parliament and the Election Commission headquarters. Security personnel were stationed in the area much before the MPs began arriving. Heavy presence of RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel was seen around Akashvani and the ECI headquarters area.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not approved any modified version of Form 6 and would examine the Election Commission’s records to ascertain whether changes had been made and who had authorised them. The observations were made while hearing a petition challenging alleged unilateral decisions by Kumar. In its September 26 statement, the Commission had said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR had been upheld by the Supreme Court, while forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would be used outside the SIR period.

Read more: Opposition march to ECI Highlights: Rahul, Priyanka released from detention, Lok Sabha adjourned till Tuesday

INDIA Bloc Protest Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 6, 2026 12:36 PM IST

    INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Police have detained Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as they did not have permission for today’s Opposition protest march to the Election Commission headquarters.

  • Oct 6, 2026 12:35 PM IST

    INDIA Bloc Protest Live: After being prevented from proceeding further, they sat on the road in protest. Opposition MPs carried cutouts depicting Kumar in an RSS uniform and raised slogans, including “BJP hai CEC hai”, “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” and “Democracy not for sale”.

  • Oct 6, 2026 12:34 PM IST

    INDIA Bloc Protest Live: The MPs were stopped in front of the NITI Aayog office, on the stretch between NITI Aayog and Akashvani Bhavan leading towards the Election Commission headquarters.

  • Oct 6, 2026 12:28 PM IST

    INDIA Bloc Protest Live: INDIA bloc MPs, including Leaders of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday marched from Parliament House complex towards the Election Commission but were stopped by police on Parliament Street, where they sat on a dharna demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.