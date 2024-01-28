‘INDIA Bloc Unholy, Unscientific’: BJP Chief JP Nadda; PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar

Nadda expressed his happiness over the return of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the NDA for the third time.

Patna, Jan 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addresses a press conference with the newly sworn-in Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

JP Nadda On INDIA Bloc: Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar on Sunday was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time following a dramatic about-turn as he left the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition’s INDIA bloc and formed a new government with the BJP, which he had deserted less than 18 months ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the fresh Bihar CM and Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Along with this, JP Nadda, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president on Sunday launched a derisive attack on the INDIA bloc as he said that the alliance of opposition parties (INDIA bloc) is an “unholy” and “unscientific” alliance. The alliance stands for “protecting the family” and “shielding corruption.”

“We had said that the INDI alliance is an unholy, unscientific alliance and it will not work. ‘Anaya Yatra’, ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’ and the INDI Alliance have failed conceptually,” said Nadda while addressing a press conference as he added that the INDIA bloc stands for protecting family and shielding corruption.

“INDI alliance formed to protect family and properties and is a group of corrupt people and promotes appeasement,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nadda expressed his happiness over the return of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the third time and called the NDA a ‘natural alliance’ of the JDU led by Kumar.

“Nitish ji has returned to NDA, it is a matter of happiness for us. The people of Bihar gave the mandate to NDA. JDU and Nitish Ji’s natural alliance is NDA only,” Nadda said.

Nadda further said that under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha and assembly elections and will form the government.

“It is on record that whenever NDA forms government in Bihar, stability and development take a quantum leap. Under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha election and will form the govt in 2025,” he added.

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday after days of speculation as he broke away from the RJD and Congress and formed the government with BJP’s support.

Nitish Kumar was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna late Sunday afternoon. Along with Kumar, BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as ministers in the Kumar-led government.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister, saying “things were not working well” for him in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

(With ANI inputs)

