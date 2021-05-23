New Delhi: In yet another grim milestone, India on Sunday crossed the 3-lakh mark in COVID-19 deaths, becoming the third worst-hit country by coronavirus after the United States and Brazil in terms of the death toll. For the past seven days, India has been consistently reporting more than 2 lakh cases and around 3,000 deaths on a daily basis. While the infections have significantly dropped compared to the previous weeks, India’s healthcare infrastructure still remains delicate, with hospitals overburdened with patients and crematoriums and burial grounds running full with people waiting in long queues. Also Read - Black Fungus Cases Near 400-mark in Haryana, Gurgaon Sees Maximum 147 Cases. Check District-wise Figures

According to the Health Ministry data this morning, India registered 2,40,842 new Covid cases, taking the cumulative tally to 2,65,30,132. Meanwhile, 3,741 deaths in the last 24 hours took the total fatalities across the grim benchmark. The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent. Also Read - Let's Never Lose Hope, Stay Strong ARMY! BTS Thoughtful Message For Its Indian Fans Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Meanwhile, the United States, the worst-hit country by coronavirus in the world has reported 589,703 deaths from 33,105,188 cases so far, followed by Brazil, which has recorded 448,208 deaths from 16,047,439 cases to date. Also Read - Black Fungus Cases Rise in Bengaluru, City Faces Shortage of Hospital Beds

It must be noted that the Centre on Sunday asserted that India has been working fast to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines and said each citizen of the country will be inoculated by December.

“We have been constantly working on increasing the production and availability of vaccines, and will have each Indian vaccinated by December, which will be a huge record,” Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

However, with infections going down in the current situation, fears have started growing that this may just be a calm before the storm of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the country has also reported Black Fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act.