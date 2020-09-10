New Delhi: India on Thursday touched the highest ever single-day spike of 95,735 fresh cases of coronavirus, along with 1172 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours on Thursday. With this, the country’s COVID caseload stands at 44,65,864, including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/discharged/migrated and 75,062 deaths. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

Despite the appalling daily surge, the Health Ministry continues to maintain that the rising numbers are a result of increased COVID testing across the country.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that it tested as many as 5,29,34,433 samples of the viral infection up to September 9, including 11,29,756 tests done yesterday.

Maharashtra is still the worst-hit state in the country with 9,67,349 cases in total. Of these, 23,816 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday alone. Andhra Pradesh comes second on the list with a cumulative total of 5,27,512 coronavirus positive cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its peak surge last evening with 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the national capital’s total to 2,01,174 cases.