India’s 1st bullet train project picks up pace across picturesque landscapes in Maharashtra | Video

The Maharashtra section of India’s first bullet train corridor features a 135.45-km elevated stretch between Shilphata in Thane and Zaroli village near the Gujarat border.

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In Maharashtra, the bullet train corridor will feature elevated stations at Thane, Virar and Boisar. Image Credit: @izeennatrana/X

Construction of India’s first bullet train is progressing rapidly along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor in Thane and Palghar. The route cuts through diverse landscapes, including mountains, rivers, and key transport routes.

The bullet train corridor includes a 135.45-km elevated section stretching from Shilphata in Thane to Zaroli village near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. Viaducts and bridges will account for 124.027 km of the route, keeping most of the railway line elevated above the ground.

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In Maharashtra, the bullet train corridor will feature elevated stations at Thane, Virar and Boisar. Construction of the Thane station is underway at a height of about 12 metres above ground. Tunnel construction has also entered the next phase, with drainage, waterproofing and lining work in progress.

Over 100 km of pier construction is now complete, and piers spanning nearly 74 km are prepared for the next stage of construction. The project also features seven planned mountain tunnels to carry the bullet train through the hills.

Bharat’s first Bullet Train is steadily taking shape across the diverse terrains of Thane and Palghar.

The 135.45-km elevated section features massive viaducts, major bridges over the Ulhas, Vaitarna and Jagani rivers, seven mountain tunnels and three upcoming stations at… pic.twitter.com/F5nwrOkKqZ — Zeennat Rana (@izeennatrana) August 25, 2026

Several major rivers along the route will be crossed using large bridges. The project includes a 460-metre bridge over the Ulhas River, a 2.32-km bridge over the Vaitarna River and a 510-metre bridge over the Jagani River.

The Maharashtra stretch will have 36 bridges and crossings, of which 12 will be steel structures built over railway lines, rivers and major highways.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has indicated that India’s first bullet train could be ready by August 15, 2027. During a media briefing in New Delhi earlier this year, he said construction on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project was underway.

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The entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will not become operational at the same time. The project will be opened in phases, and the section between Surat and Bilimora is likely to be the first one. This will be followed by the Vapi-Surat section.

The entire bullet train project is expected to be up and running by 2029. Designed to reach speeds of up to 320 km/h, the train could cover the full journey in approximately 1 hour and 58 minutes.