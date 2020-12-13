New Delhi: The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has reportedly intercepted financial transactions of around $2 lakh made by a Malaysia-based group, for carrying out a terror operation in India, a report in India Today said on Sunday. Also Read - 'Muslims Have Right to be Angry & Kill Millions of French People': Ex-Malaysian PM Sparks Uproar

Notably, transactions have been found with links to wanted Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, and Rohingya leader Mohammed Naseer. Also Read - 7 Countries Indians Are Not Allowed to Visit Yet Including Malaysia And Germany

If the report is to be believed, a terror outfit has trained a woman in Myanmar who is preparing for an attack in India. Moreover, a Chennai-based dealer has also been found to be receiving a part of the fund. Also Read - Malaysia Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases, 660 New Infections Reported Today

The report by India Today also said that the operatives are planning to enter India through the Bangladesh or Nepal border.

As of now, various state police and state intelligence bureaus have been alerted based on intelligence inputs. It is being said that Delhi, Ayodhya, Bodh Gaya, major cities of West Bengal and Srinagar are likely targets of the attack and at higher risk.