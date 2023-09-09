India Calls Upon World Leaders To Transform Global Trust Deficit Into Confidence: PM Modi at G20 Summit | Top 10 Quotes

At G20 opening address, PM Modi said the 21st century is an important time to show the world a new direction.

Before the G20 Summit commenced, PM Modi welcomed world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the G20 Summit 2023 and called upon the world leaders to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. He stressed that it is time for the world to move together. In his opening address at Session-1 on ‘One Earth’ during the G20 Summit being hosted under India’s Presidency, PM Modi said, “Following the COVID pandemic, the world faced a new challenge of trust deficit and unfortunately, the wars have further deepened this. But we must remember that if we can defeat a pandemic like COVID, we can also win over the challenge of this trust deficit. Today, as the President of the G20, India calls upon the entire world to transform this global trust deficit into trust and confidence. This is the time for all of us to move together.”

Check top quotes of PM Modi in his opening address at the G20 Summit 2023:

“India’s G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of ‘sabka saath’ both inside and outside the country. This has become people’s G20 in India. Crores of Indians are connected to this. In more than 60 cities of the country, more than 200 meetings have taken place.”

“The 21st century is an important time to show the world a new direction. This is the time when old problems are seeking new solutions from us and that is why we should move ahead fulfilling our responsibilities with a human-centric approach.”

“Today, as the president of G 20, India calls upon the world together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. This is the time for all of us to move together.”

“Before we start the proceedings of G20, I want to express my condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

“India offers to make African Union a permanent G20 member, I am confident all members would agree to this proposal.”

“It is time for all of us to walk together for global good: PM Modi as G20 Summit begins.”

“If we can defeat Covid, we can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war: PM Modi at G20 Summit.”

“In this time, the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ can be the torch bearer for us. Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solid solution to this for future generations.”

As the leaders arrived one by one, they were greeted by PM Modi, in the backdrop showcased the Konark Wheel from Odisha. The Konark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes has been adapted into India’s national flag embodying India’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence.

