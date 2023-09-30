Home

Manipur Tribal Association Speech Raises Khalistani Links Allegations, India’s Intelligence Agencies Keeping An Eye

A speech by Lien Gangte, Canada Chief of North American Tribal Association (NAMTA) on the ethnic violence in the state has sparked allegations over Khalistani links. Indian Intelligence officers are now keeping a close watch on NAMTA's activities..

Allegations On Lien Gangte for having Khalistani links

New Delhi: India has been at war with Canada ever since Canadian PM Justin Trudeau made allegations that India was involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar; this allegation has soiled the nation’s relationship with Canada at many levels. Now, a close watch is being kept on a leader of a Manipur Tribal Association because of a speech he gave, sparking khalistani links allegations. Canada Chapter Chief of NAMTA, Lien Gangte gave a speech condemning the ‘attacks on minorities in India’ and asked Canada for help; this has given birth to suspicion and allegations around the leader’s khalistani links. A close watch is also being kept on the organisation’s activities, by Indian Intelligence officers.

Speech By Manipur Tribal Association Chief Sparks Khalistani Links Allegations

As mentioned earlier, Lien Gangte, the Canada Chapter Chief of the North American Manipur Tribal Association had given a speech asking for help from Canada; this speech has now sparked allegations that the leader may have Khalistani links. This Canada-based Kuki-Zo Tribes Group leader had posted a video of the speech on Facebook and ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) on August 7, 2023 but had later deleted it after tension started brewing between India and Canada. NAMTA Chief condemned the ‘attacks on minorities in India’ and asked Canada for ‘all possible help’. A report by First Post quoted unnamed intelligence sources and said that after Lien Gangte’s speech, a meeting was held in which NAMTA members and supporters of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar were involved.

Lien Gangte Condemned ‘Attack On Minorities’, Asked Canada ‘For Help’

In his speech, Lien Gangte said, “On May 4, a mob attacked our house and tried to kill my father. He is 80 years old… They looted our house and set it on fire. My elder brother and his family ran with only the clothes they were wearing. Manipur has been burning since May 3. Over 120 of our people have died, over 7,000 homes looted and burnt, hundreds of churches burnt and 200 villages in the valley razed.”

Gangte alleged, “The authorities did not do anything to control the violence. The Manipur Police instead encouraged the rioters. We were removed from Imphal valley viciously, so we consider this ethnic cleansing. They burnt alive a seven-year-old boy, his mother and a relative in an ambulance… And they say we should talk about peace and normalcy.”

Lien Gangte also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech and said, “… When all this was happening in India, where was Prime Minister Narendra Modi… He went to the US, France, Egypt, except the place that needed his attention the most. No minority is safe in India. Whether Muslim, Sikh, Christians. We condemn attacks on minorities in India. We request all possible help from Canada”

Indian Intelligence Officers Keeping A Vigilant Watch

A senior officer in Manipur Home Department requesting anonymity, quoted as per the NDTV report, “We have seen the NAMTA video. It’s worrying, but we are confident the intelligence agencies are tracking them, considering the situation in Manipur. We are at the moment working hard to bring normalcy and peace.” A Times of India report quoting unnamed officials said that the Intelligence Agencies of India are keeping a vigilant watch on the activities of NAMTA and the Kuki-Zo group’s alleged links with Khalistan.

