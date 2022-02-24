New Delhi: As Russia launched an attack on Ukraine following President Vladimir Putin’s order to run a special ‘military operation’, India on Thursday canceled all special flights to the capital city Kyiv in view of the closure of Ukrainian air space. “This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed the schedule for special flights stands canceled. Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. The embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalised, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country. Please carry your passports and necessary arrangements on your person at all times”, the embassy said in a statement.Also Read - Biden Sanctions 4 Major Russian Banks, Cuts Off High-Tech Supplies

It also issued Embassy helpline numbers and advised citizens to follow Embassy website and social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) posts for updates in this regard.

For reference the details of the Embassy helpline are contained below:

+38 0997300483

+38 0997300428

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170

Besides, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv also asked its citizens who are traveling to Kyiv to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries.

For the unversed, India started planes to evacuate citizens living in Ukraine since the war like situation emerged. A special flight landed in Delhi earlier, carrying 182 Indians.

But when an Air India flight scheduled to evacuate on Thursday it was forced to return to Delhi early morning after the eastern European country closed its airspace. Over 20,000 Indian citizens were in Ukraine as the crisis with Russia escalated rapidly over the past week.