Bhubaneswar: India on Saturday carried out successful night-time test-firing of the 2,000 km strike range Agni-2 ballistic missile, government sources told news agency ANI. The test-firing was done by the Strategic Forces Command off the coast of Odisha.

Agni-II was developed by the advanced systems laboratory along with other DRDO laboratories and integrated by Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad, a report said.

The Agni missile series includes the Agni-I with a 700 km range, Agni-III with a 3, 000 km range, Agni-IV, and Agni-V, both having long-range capabilities.

The first proto type of Agni-II missile was carried out on April 11, 1999.