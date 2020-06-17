New Delhi: A day after the Indian Army confirmed 20 casualties in the massive stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control, reports claimed the condition of four Indian soldiers was critical. Also Read - India-China Ladakh Stand-off: China-India Border Tensions May Spiral Out of Control: This is What Chinese Media is Saying

“We are closely monitoring the situation between India and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate, and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died and we offer our condolences to their families. During their phone call on June 2, 2020, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi discussed the situation on the India-China border,” the spokesperson said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked for the accountability for the deaths of the Indian soldiers. “How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” he tweeted.