New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the statement he made at the all-party meeting and then on the PMO’s clarification on the statement, demanding an explanation from him. The Congress leader raised the issue of the PM’s statement in the all-party meeting that “no one intruded into our territory” and asked “Why did PMO delete these words from the official statement? Also Read - Ladakh Face-Off: 'Rise Above Politics', Amit Shah Shares Video of Soldier's Father to Attack Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader asked, despite the statement of security experts, army generals and satellite imagery depicting Chinese intrusion into Pangong Tso Lake up to nearly eight km, construction of over 60 permanent structures, including bunkers and boat pads and occupation up to Finger 4, why is the government denying the brazen Chinese transgression? Also Read - 'Lame Attempt to Obfuscate Truth': Congress Shoots Back at PMO Clarification on Galwan Valley

“And if no one intruded into our territory, how did our 20 soldiers die? How were 85 jawans seriously injured and how were 10 officers and jawans captured by the Chinese? Why does the statement of the External Affairs Ministry dated June 20, 2020, contradict the PM’s statement on incursions by the Chinese?” Also Read - 'We've Seen Who Got The Majority': Manipur CM's Swipe at Congress After BJP Wins Lone Rajya Sabha Seat

“Has not the PM in a way endorsed the Chinese position that they never intruded into our territories? PM must explain,” Sibal said during a press conference.

The Congress then went on to allege that the Prime Minister has contradicted his own ministers. “It is clear that Prime Minister’s statement of June 19, 2020 is in contradiction of the statements made by the Defence Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister and Army Chief,” Sibal said.

“Until the Chinese retreat and status quo is restored, our Government should not let up or appear to cede any part of these territories to the Chinese,” he further said.

“Why is PM refuting the statement of Raksha Mantri on ‘Chinese presence in large numbers’ and EAM’s statement that we seek to restore ‘status quo ante’? Didn’t the Army Chief clearly state that ‘disengagement’is underway? If ‘no one has intruded into our territory’ and ‘no one is occupying our territory’, what was being erected by China or what status quo ante or disengagement were we seeking?

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also questioned the Prime Minister over the same. “The Prime Minister said- no one entered the country, nor did anyone take over our land. But satellite photos clearly show that China has captured the sacred land of Mother India near Pangong Lake,” Gandhi tweeted.

(With agency inputs)