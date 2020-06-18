New Delhi: A day after holding first round of talks over Ladakh face-off that largely remained inconclusive, another meeting is currently underway between Major General of the Indian Army and Chinese military officers at Galwan valley. The series of talks comes after 20 Indian soldiers including a Colonel were martyred following a face-off with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley. As per reports, a total of 45 Chineses soldiers too were killed in the clash which took place on Monday night. Also Read - 'India’s Rama Takes on China’s Dragon': This Unique Illustration by Taiwan Media Is Breaking the Internet

Yesterday, major Generals of both countries could not reach a conclusion as no immediate disengagement or change in the ground had taken place. However, sources said that more talks would take place in the coming days to resolve the dispute.

Earlier on Wednesday, India delivered a strong message to China that the "unprecedented" incident in the Galwan Valley will have a "serious impact" on the bilateral relationship and held the "pre-meditated" action by Chinese army directly responsible for the violence that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead. In a telephonic conversation, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Wi India's protest in the "strongest terms" and said the Chinese side should reassess its actions and take corrective steps, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said the two sides agreed to “cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible”, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached so far between the two countries.

The clash in Galwan Valley on Monday night is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.Prior to the clashes, both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.