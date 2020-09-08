New Delhi: India on Tuesday rejected China’s claims and asserted that neither Indian troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) nor they fired shots at bank of Pangong Lake, a portal reported quoting government sources. This comes soon after the People’s Liberation Army alleged that Indian soldiers “illegally crossed” the LAC and accordingly Chinese troops were forced to take “countermeasures” to stabilise the situation. Also Read - Ladakh Stand-off: Indian Jawans Crossed LAC, Fired Shots at Bank of Pangong Lake, Alleges PLA

The accusations by the PLA comes ahead of the scheduled meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart and two days after the defence ministers of India and China held talks in Moscow, on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet. Also Read - Sputnik V: Russia Plans to Begin Phase-3 Trial of Corona Vaccine in India This Month, Results Likely by Nov-end

“Indian troops crossed the LAC at the west section of the China-India border, into the Shenpao mountain region near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake,” the Global Times reported quoting senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesperson of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) western command theatre. Also Read - In Strong Signal to China, BJP Leader Ram Madhav Visits Tibetan Soldier's Funeral in Ladakh

“The Indian side’s move seriously violated related agreements reached by both sides, stirred up tensions in the region, and would easily cause misunderstandings and misjudgments, which is a serious military provocation …”, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson demanded that the Indian Army personnel “to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw personnel who crossed the LAC at once”.

“We demand Indian side to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw personnel who crossed the LAC at once, strictly control frontline troops, seriously investigate and punish the personnel who fired the provocative shot and ensure similar incidents won’t take place again,” Zhang was quoted as saying.

Notably, India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.