New Delhi: In the middle of ongoing discussions on the India-China border in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) on Thursday decided to terminate the roadway contract with the Chinese company it partnered with, in 2016.

China's Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group Co. Ltd had signed a contract with DFCCIL and was supposed to finish the signalling and telecommunication work in the 417 km-long Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) section.

However, DFCCIL stated that the partner company had been reluctant to furnish the necessary documents as per contract and complete the roadway project that has been under construction for nearly 4 years.

“There is no improvement in progress despite repeated meetings with them at every possible level,” the DFFCIL further stated.

The termination comes days after India and China were caught in a massive face-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the disputed Galwan Valley. At least 20 personnel of the Indian Army including a Colonel were martyred on Monday and Tuesday, along with a number of Chinese soldiers.

As per reports, a total of 45 Chineses soldiers too were killed in the clash.

Both, the Indian and Chinese foreign ministries have been engaged in a series of talks to disperse the border tensions, but they have been “inconclusive” so far, the Ministry of External Affairs said yesterday.

According to reports, the finance and commerce ministries have also held discussions to take actions against the import of Chinese goods.