New Delhi: A day after the Indian Army claimed that at least 40 Chinese soldiers died in the clash between the Indian and the Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh mourned for the loss of the lives of the Indian soldiers and said the nation will never forget the bravery and the sacrifice of the soldiers. Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, “The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.” Also Read - 26-Year-Old Soldier Rajesh Orang Martyred in Ladakh Was to Get Married Next Vacation

“The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts,” Rajnath wrote. Also Read - Hockley's Job Similar to Rookie Offspiner Facing Kohli: Speed on New Cricket Australia CEO

Also Read - Pay Doctors, Other Healthcare Staff Full Salaries, Supreme Court Tells Centre; Violators to be Punished