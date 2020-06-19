



Load More

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday invited the heads and the presidents of several political parties inviting them to the first all-party meet on the India-China border face-off that started in April. However, the AAP and the RJD claimed that they were not invited. Also Read - India-China Border Dispute: US Extends Deepest Condolences to People of India For Lives Lost During Ladakh Face-off

Sonia Gandhi (Congress), MK Stalin (DMK), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Nitish Kumar (JDU), D Raja (CPI), Sitaram Yechury (CPM), Naveen Patnaik (BJD), K Chandrasekhar Rao (TRS), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Sukhbir Badal (SAD), Chirag Paswan (LJP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Hemant Soren (JMM) will attend the meeting. Also Read - Sonu Sood on Rahul Gandhi vs Modi: I am a Huge Modi Fan, he is the One I Really Look up to

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India Asks China to Restrict Activities to Its Side of LAC; PM Modi to Hold All-Party Meet Today

“In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting,” the PMO tweeted.