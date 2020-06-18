



New Delhi: The last rites of the jawans who lost their lives in the violent clashes between the Indian and the Chinese soldiers on the Line of Actual Control were performed on Thursday. On Wednesday, a wave of grief swept across the country as the mortal remains of the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in Ladakh were taken to their native places. Also Read - India-China Border Dispute: 'China's Actions Will Have Serious Impact on Bilateral Ties,' Jaishankar to Wang Yi | Highlights

For many of the bereaved families, the agonising wait started on Tuesday evening when they were informed by senior Army officials about the sacrifice of the 20 soldiers in the clashes with the Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control a day earlier. Also Read - 26-Year-Old Soldier Rajesh Orang Martyred in Ladakh Was to Get Married Next Vacation

In heart-wrenching scenes reminiscent of the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, coffins of soldiers arrived in several states for the last rites with full military honours. Also Read - India-China Border Clash: 4 Indian Soldiers Critical; Why PM Modi is Silent, Asks Rahul Gandhi | Top Developments

Among those killed, five soldiers were from Bihar, four from Punjab, two each from Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal and one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.