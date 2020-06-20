New Delhi: Assuring the nation that the Indian Air Force is well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said, “I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain.” Also Read - School to be Named after Chhattisgarh Soldier Ganesh Ram Kunjam Who Lost His Life in Galwan Valley

#WATCH – It should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria pic.twitter.com/EkoyK07qGU Also Read - Ladakh Clash: China Releases 10 Indian Soldiers After Negotiations, Say Reports — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

“Security scenario in our region mandates that our Armed Forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice,” the IAF chief said.

“In spite of unacceptable Chinese action after agreements reached during military talks & resulting loss of lives, all efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at LAC is resolved peacefully,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level all-party meeting to discuss the six-week-long ongoing tensions between India and China at the Galwan Valley and asserted that the Indian Army has “full freedom” to take any action it finds necessary. “Neither have they intruded into our border nor has any post been taken over by them (China). 20 of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson,” the prime minister said in response to the political leaders at the meeting.