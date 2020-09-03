Ladakh: Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane reached Ladakh’s Leh on Thursday morning to review the ongoing security situation. Also Read - Fresh Standoff in Ladakh: India Alleges China Made Provocative Attempts Again; Beijing Denies Charges | Key Points

He is on a two-day visit to the region.

According to an ANI report, the Army Chief will be briefed by senior field commanders on the ground situation at three strategic heights in the southern bank of Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh on the first day of his visit.

During the two day visit, the Army Chief will also review the operational preparedness of the troops who are locked in a stand off with Chinese troops for over three months now: Army Sources https://t.co/5P6YpC38Ab — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

The Indian Army has further bolstered its presence in at least three strategic heights in the southern bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, days after foiling China’s “provocative” actions to change the status quo in the area, government sources said on Wednesday.