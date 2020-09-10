Amid heightened military tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is holding a meet with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in an attempt to defuse tension along the disputed boundary. Also Read - A year after Doklam stand-off, soldiers of India China seen dancing together

Notably, Jaishankar is in Moscow on a four-day visit to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO of which both India and China are members.

Prior to the much-anticipated meet, Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO summit and said the talks reflected the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The talks between Jishankar-Wang are taking place against the backdrop of a massive spike in border tensions in eastern Ladakh triggered by fresh face-offs between the armies of India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “India-China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve the situation, this was the consensus when defence ministers met. EAM will meet Chinese foreign minister shortly where he will discuss it. India committed to resolving border situation via peaceful negotiations,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. The focus of the bilateral talks between the two leaders is expected to be on finding a breakthrough to cool down tensions in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said Chinese troops attempted to close in on an Indian position near the southern bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh the previous evening and fired shots in the air, a first such instance of bullets being used along the LAC after a gap of 45 years.

Reacting to it, Jaishankar had said the situation along the Line of Actual Control was “very serious” and called for “very, very deep conversations” between the two sides at a political level.