New Delhi: Amid growing tensions between India and China along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) border since last month, militaries of both the countries are expected to hold high-level talks near Eastern Ladakh on June 6 i.e. Saturday.

According to a report by NDTV, the talks have been requested by India and they will be held in the Border Point Meeting hut in Chushul-Moldo.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a news portal, 'The Narendra Modi-led government won't compromise one bit on the issue of the Indo-China border skirmish along the LAC." He had added that the country is dealing with this both "militarily and diplomatically."

The tensions escalated between India and China following a number of confrontations between soldiers of both armies. Troops of India and China were engaged in two face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim along the disputed LAC, where troops from both sides suffered injuries last month.

India maintained that the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing’s contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.

In a surprise move, Trump had also earlier offered to “mediate or arbitrate” the raging border dispute, saying he was “ready, willing and able” to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between the armies of the two Asian giants.