New Delhi: Reacting strongly to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) claims, Indian Army on Tuesday asserted that no stage had its soldiers transgressed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or resorted to any aggressive means, including firing.

"While India is committed to disengagement & de-escalating situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate", the Indian Army said in a statement, adding that it is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres.

Clarifying its stance further, the Army said that despite grave provocation, soldiers exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner. "In the instant case on 07 September, it was China's PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC & when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops", the Indian Army stated.

“We are committed to maintaining peace & tranquility, however are also determined to protect national integrity & sovereignty at all costs”, it added.