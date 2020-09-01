New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to call another high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the stiffening situation at India-China border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Ladakh’s Pangong Tso lake, sources said. Also Read - India-China Faceoff: Special Frontier Force Officer On Recce At LAC Killed In Mine Blast

Earlier today, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a review meeting with top officials following a brief skirmish with China yesterday as troops of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.” Also Read - Ladakh Border Row: Amid Disengagement Talks, China Builds 5G Network at Pangong Lake Along LAC

Sources said Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops, with help of ropes and other climbing equipment, started ascending on to a table-top area between Black Top and Thakung Heights at Pangong Tso’s south bank. Hearing the commotion, the Indian Army was alerted and swung into action. Also Read - Rafale Induction: French Defence Minister Florence Parly Likely to Visit India Next Month

However, China on Monday denied that its troops ever crossed the LAC.

The Chinese Embassy in India released a statement earlier this morning on the border situation and said, “On August 31st, Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso.”

“China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control and restrain frontline troops,” it added.

Chinese Embassy in India releases statement on India-China border situation; says, "Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso." It further reads, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control & restrain frontline troops." pic.twitter.com/mCAaLXkjsd — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

al

According to reports gathered from senior officials, at Pangong Tso, China had already strengthened its positions between Fingers 5 and 8. The PLA had refused to pull back eastwards from the 8-km stretch it occupied from Finger 4 to Finger 8 by building scores of new fortifications there since early May.

As a result, Indian troops have now established themselves at the disputed region to block the Chinese advance. The Ladakh-Srinagar highway was also closed down for civilian traffic.