India-China tension: Amidst the ongoing India-China tensions at the LAC, a major breakthrough has been achieved as in the fractious world of Sino-India military diplomacy, both sides took a step back on Monday. Patrolling Point (PP)-15’s stand-off saw the ice broken as both the sides on Monday moved back their frontline troops to the rear from the face-off site of PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.Also Read - India: From A Milk Deficit Country To World's Largest Producer

Sources close to developments averred that full details of the disengagement and the verification process were being awaited from the ground Commanders. Even as this major breakthrough happened there has been no visible progress in resolving the outstanding stand-off in Demchok and Depsang regions. Also Read - 'Kartavya Path' Will Be Allowed to Have 90 Ice-Cream Carts, 30 Water Vending Machines

As recently as September 8, Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have kicked off the disengagement process from the PP-15. Also Read - Russia Says it Delivered S-400 Missile System to India on Time Despite Pressure from US

When asked about the disengagement at PP-15 on the sidelines of an event, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said: “I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided.”

(With IANS inputs)