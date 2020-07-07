New Delhi: Indian Army sources on Tuesday said that the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops from Hot Springs and Gogra-two of the contested parts in Ladakh-had started on Monday and is expected to end at both locations in few days. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: ‘US Military to Stand With India,’ Indicates White House

The sources further said that under the ‘mutual disengagement’, both sides will move back by 1-1.5 km at the contested points. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China Disengage in Galwan; Here's How NSA Ajit Doval Managed Breakthrough | Top Developments

“The disengagement process between the Indian and Chinese Army had started at Hot Springs and Gogra yesterday and is expected to be completed at both locations in few days. The Chinese Army had started dismantling its structures since yesterday”, Army sources told news agency ANI. Also Read - India in Talks With China Militarily And Diplomatically to Resovle Ladakh Standoff: Foreign Secretary

“Under the mutual disengagement, both sides will disengage and move back by 1-1.5 km from the friction points. The two Armies are likely to hold further talks after the disengagement process is completed”, the sources further stated.

Notably, the two sides have already disengaged in the Galwan Valley, the site of the bloody June 15 clash between them. Each side moved back by two kilometres and a buffer zone has been established to keep them away from each other.

The disengagement was achieved after a telephonic conversation on Sunday between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

However, the situation continues to be tense at Pangong Tso, another friction point between the two sides in Ladakh. Here, the Chinese are said to have taken up some key positions and moved eight kilometres to the west of the point which, India says, marks the beginning of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between the two countries.